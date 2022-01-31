RE:GENERATION: Each Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St., Greeneville. Biblically based, 12-step recovery curriculum to find freedom, healing, and recovery from any struggle or addiction. Free child care provided. For more information see fccgreene.org/regen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUP: Third Monday monthly, 1 p.m., Greeneville CHIPS office, 1127 Temple St., Greeneville. Open to victims of domestic violence. Details: 423-388-1061.
DEMENTIA CARE PARTNER SUPPORT GROUP: Coffee & Conversation for Dementia Caregivers will be meeting at Peggy Ann Bakery located at 934 Snapps Ferry Road, Greeneville, the 2nd Wednesday of every month from 2-3 p.m. except for major holidays and inclement weather. Complimentary Doughnuts and Coffee will be served. Please join us for helpful dementia related information, resources and support. For more information, please call Tracey Wilson, Regional Director for Alzheimer’s Tennessee at (423) 330-4532 or Renee Lowery, Marketing Representative for Caris Healthcare at (423) 638-2226 or Hope Broyles, Community Liaison for Ballad Home Care at (423) 552-0433.
CARIS HEALTHCARE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Fourth Thursday monthly 5 p.m. at Caris Healthcare of Greeneville, 2140 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. For anyone experiencing any type of grief. For more details, contact the Family Service Team with Caris Healthcare at (423) 638-2226. Must call to register. One on one meetings can also be scheduled.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FEARLESS SURRENDER – WOMEN ONLY”: Each Wednesday, 7–8 p.m., EastView Recreation Center. Closed meeting. Details: 823-8913.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE: Each Saturday, 7:30–8:30 p.m., Mount Hebron United Methodist Church, 685 Mt. Hebron Road. Open meeting.
WE HAVE RECOVERED: Each Saturday, noon, H&R Counseling Clinic, 516 Justis Drive. Faith-based, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. Details: 423-636-1400.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St. Open meeting. Details: 426-0201.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “CARING AND SHARING”: Sunday is temporarily canceled; each Monday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting); each Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting) at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “LUNCH BUNCH GROUP”: Monday-Friday, noon-1 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 8:30 a.m., EastView Recreation Center. Open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FRIDAY NIGHT OUT”: Each Friday, 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 105 W. Church St. Open meeting.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. Free, Christ-centered, 12-step program founded in Biblical truth, for all kinds of hurts, habits and hang-ups. 6 p.m. dinner, followed by groups 7-9 p.m. Details: 423-638-4818.
CELEBRATION PLACE: Each Tuesday, from 7-9 p.m. at First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. A free children’s program for ages 5-11 that complements Celebrate Recovery so families can heal together. Presents recovery principles and Biblical truths in ways that kids can understand. Details: 423-638-4818.
AL-ANON SUPPORT FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF ALCOHOLICS: Each Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St. Each Thursday, noon, at Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, 210 N. Main St., in library’s meeting room. Details: 638-1632.
ARP ADDICTION RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Sun Valley Drive, Greeneville. All types of addiction addressed. Details: 423-470-8468.
NAR-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: Each Tuesday, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St. Meetings held in church’s lower level, classroom 115. Group offers 12-step recovery help for families and friends of addicts.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY): Each Monday, 8-9 a.m., Tusculum Baptist Church in Tusculum. Details: Lena Schultz, 423-373-2568.
ALPS AND AMEDISYS CAREGIVER SUPPORT: There will be no meeting in December but will resume Jan. 20 at 1 p.m. at Hardin Park Lions Pavilion (near where the caboose used to be). For more details contact Lori Brown, 423-525-5773 or check the ALPS Facebook page for locations, www.facebook.com/alpsgreenevilletn.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): FAMILY-TO-FAMILY caregiver support group meets locally in person on a monthly basis, as needed, depending on current Covid-19 situation. For information and resources for caregivers please contact namigreene31@gmail.com. BRIDGES peer support group, for persons in recovery with a mental health diagnosis. Call: Helpline (423) 552-2368. For virtual peer support group meetings please contact Sabrinafillers.namigreene@gmail.com.
CELEBRATION RECOVERY: each Thursday at 7 p.m. at Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey. Christian based program for chemical and alcohol dependency and lifestyle additions. The free Celebration Recovery café opens at 6:30 p.m. in the fellowship hall. Everyone is welcome and come as you are. For more information call 423-620-1470 or visit the church website at: www.libertyfreewillbaptist.org.