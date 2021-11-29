RE:GENERATION: Each Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St., Greeneville. Biblically based, 12-step recovery curriculum to find freedom, healing, and recovery from any struggle or addiction. Free child care provided. For more information see fccgreene.org/regen.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUP: Third Monday monthly, 1 p.m., Greeneville CHIPS office, 1127 Temple St., Greeneville. Open to victims of domestic violence. Details: 423-388-1061.
DEMENTIA CARE PARTNER SUPPORT GROUP: Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc., in conjunction with CARIS Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Solutions, is hosting Care Partner Support Meetings on the fourth Tuesday each month (except for holidays) from 2-3 p.m. at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive, Greeneville. Participants can learn about community resources, share coping techniques and gain insight and feedback from others who understand. The confidential group provides resources, education, hope and encouragement to caregivers and family members of loved ones with Alzheimer’s disease or any related dementia. www.alztennessee.org/support-groups. Details: Tracey Wilson 423-330-4532 or Tracey.kendallWilson@TNalz.org or Renee Lowery 423-638-2226 or rlowery@carishealthcare.com
CARIS HEALTHCARE GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Fourth Thursday monthly 5 p.m. at Caris Healthcare of Greeneville, 2140 E. Andrew Johnson Highway. For anyone experiencing any type of grief. For more details, contact the Family Service Team with Caris Healthcare at (423) 638-2226. Must call to register. One on one meetings can also be scheduled.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FEARLESS SURRENDER – WOMEN ONLY”: Each Wednesday, 7–8 p.m., EastView Recreation Center. Closed meeting. Details: 823-8913.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE: Each Saturday, 7:30–8:30 p.m., Mount Hebron United Methodist Church, 685 Mt. Hebron Road. Open meeting.
WE HAVE RECOVERED: Each Saturday, noon, H&R Counseling Clinic, 516 Justis Drive. Faith-based, 12-step recovery program for anyone struggling with drug or alcohol addiction. Details: 423-636-1400.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St. Open meeting. Details: 426-0201.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “CARING AND SHARING”: Sunday is temporarily canceled; each Monday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting); each Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting) at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “LUNCH BUNCH GROUP”: Monday-Friday, noon-1 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays, 8:30 a.m., EastView Recreation Center. Open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FRIDAY NIGHT OUT”: Each Friday, 6 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 105 W. Church St. Open meeting.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. Free, Christ-centered, 12-step program founded in Biblical truth, for all kinds of hurts, habits and hang-ups. 6 p.m. dinner, followed by groups 7-9 p.m. Details: 423-638-4818.
CELEBRATION PLACE: Each Tuesday, from 7-9 p.m. at First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. A free children’s program for ages 5-11 that complements Celebrate Recovery so families can heal together. Presents recovery principles and Biblical truths in ways that kids can understand. Details: 423-638-4818.
AL-ANON SUPPORT FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF ALCOHOLICS: Each Tuesday, 6:30 p.m., Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St. Each Thursday, noon, at Greeneville-Greene County Public Library, 210 N. Main St., in library’s meeting room. Details: 638-1632.
ARP ADDICTION RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Sun Valley Drive, Greeneville. All types of addiction addressed. Details: 423-470-8468.
NAR-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: Each Tuesday, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St. Meetings held in church’s lower level, classroom 115. Group offers 12-step recovery help for families and friends of addicts.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY): Each Monday, 8-9 a.m., Tusculum Baptist Church in Tusculum. Details: Lena Schultz, 423-373-2568.
ALPS AND AMEDISYS CAREGIVER SUPPORT: Third Thursday at 1 p.m. at Hardin Park Lions Pavilion (near where the caboose used to be). For more details contact Lori Brown, 423-525-5773 or check the ALPS Facebook page for locations, www.facebook.com/alpsgreenevilletn.