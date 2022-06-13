CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: Sponsored on third Thursday of each month by ALPS Adult Day Services, Amedisys Hospice and Morning Pointe of Greeneville. Meetings are open to all caregivers, whether it be a grandparent caring for their grandchildren, a caregiver of a special needs adult, parent, grandparent, or sibling. On June 16, at 1 pm, the group will welcome guest speaker Amy N. McCafferty, Sr. BDM-Military & Federal (Homecare) with Maxim Healthcare Services, who sill be talking about navigating loved ones VA Health Benefits. Group meets at Morning Pointe Senior Living, 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville. Call 423-525-5773 for more information.
AL-ANON SUPPORT FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF ALCOHOLICS: Each Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St. Details: 638-1632.
NAR-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: Each Tuesday, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St. Meetings held in church’s lower level, classroom 115. Group offers 12-step recovery help for families and friends of addicts.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FEARLESS SURRENDER – WOMEN ONLY”: Each Wednesday, 7–8 p.m., EastView Recreation Center. Closed meeting. Details: 823-8913.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE: Each Saturday, 7:30–8:30 p.m., Mount Hebron United Methodist Church, 685 Mt. Hebron Road. Open meeting.
WE HAVE RECOVERED: Each Saturday, noon, H&R Counseling Clinic, 516 Justis Drive. Faith-based, 12-step recovery program for drug or alcohol addiction. Details: 423-636-1400.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St. Open meeting. Details: 426-0201.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “CARING AND SHARING”: Sunday is temporarily canceled; each Monday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting); each Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting) at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “LUNCH BUNCH GROUP”: Each Tuesday and Thursday, noon, and each Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 a.m. at Eastview Recreation Center. Open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FRIDAY NIGHT OUT”: Each Friday, 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 105 W. Church St. Open meeting.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. Free, Christ-centered, 12-step program founded in Biblical truth, for all kinds of hurts, habits and hang-ups. 6 p.m. dinner, followed by groups 7-9 p.m. Details: 423-638-4818.
CELEBRATION PLACE: Each Tuesday, from 7-9 p.m. at First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. A free children’s program for ages 5-11 that complements Celebrate Recovery so families can heal together. Provides recovery principles and Biblical truths in ways that kids can understand. Details: 423-638-4818.
ARP ADDICTION RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Sun Valley Drive, Greeneville. Details: 423-470-8468.
RE:GENERATION: Each Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St., Greeneville. Biblically-based, 12-step recovery curriculum to aid any struggle or addiction. Free child care provided.
CELEBRATION RECOVERY: Each Thursday, 7 p.m., Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey. Christian-based program for chemical and alcohol dependency and lifestyle additions. Café opens at 6:30 p.m. Details: 423-620-1470 or www.libertyfreewillbaptist.org.
NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness): Family caregiver support group meets on a monthly basis, as needed, depending on current Covid-19 situation. For information and resources for caregivers please contact namigreene31@gmail.com. BRIDGES peer support group, for persons in recovery with a mental health diagnosis. Helpline (423) 329-7581. For virtual peer support group meetings, contact Sabrinafillers.namigreene@gmail.com.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUP: Open to victims of domestic violence. Third Monday monthly, 1 p.m., Greeneville CHIPS office, 1127 Temple St., Greeneville. Details: 423-388-1061
DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: Open to caregivers of persons with dementia. Second Tuesday monthly, 2 p.m., Peggy Ann Bakery, 934 Snapps Ferry Road. Complimentary doughnuts and coffee served. Details: 423-638-2226 or 423-552-0433.
GRIEF SUPPORT GROUP: Fourth Thursday monthly, 5 p.m., Caris Healthcare of Greeneville, 2140 E. Andrew Johnson Hwy. One-on-one meetings can be scheduled. Details: 423-638-2226.
TOPS (TAKE OFF POUNDS SENSIBLY): Each Monday, 8-9 a.m., Tusculum Baptist Church in Tusculum. Details: 423-373-2568.