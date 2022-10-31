CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP: Third Thursday of each month by ALPS Adult Day Services, Amedisys Hospice and Morning Pointe of Greeneville. Meetings are open to all caregivers, whether it be a grandparent caring for their grandchildren, a caregiver of a special needs adult, parent, grandparent, or sibling. Group meets at Morning Pointe Senior Living, 324 Mt. Bethel Road, Greeneville. Call 423-525-5773 for more information.
DOMESTIC VIOLENCE SUPPORT GROUP: Open to victims of domestic violence. Third Monday monthly, 1 p.m., Greeneville CHIPS office, 1127 Temple St., Greeneville. Details: 423-388-1061
DEMENTIA CAREGIVERS SUPPORT GROUP: Open to caregivers of persons with any type of dementia. Meets on the second Wednesday monthly, 2 p.m., Peggy Ann Bakery, 934 Snapps Ferry Road. Sponsored by Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Caris Healthcare and Ballad Home Health. Complimentary doughnuts and coffee served. Details: 423-330-4532 or 638-2226.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Each Thursday, 7 p.m., Liberty Free Will Baptist Church, 91 Guy Brown Road, Chuckey. Christian-based program for chemical and alcohol dependency and lifestyle additions. Café opens at 6:30 p.m. Details: 423-620-1470 or www.libertyfreewillbaptist.org.
CELEBRATE RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. Free, Christ-centered, 12-step program founded in Biblical truth, for all kinds of hurts, habits and hang-ups. 6 p.m. dinner, followed by groups 7-9 p.m. Details: 423-638-4818.
CELEBRATION PLACE: Each Tuesday, from 7-9 p.m. at First Church of God, 1505 W. Main St. A free children’s program for ages 5-11 that complements Celebrate Recovery so families can heal together. Provides recovery principles and Biblical truths in ways that kids can understand. Details: 423-638-4818.
ARP ADDICTION RECOVERY: Each Tuesday, 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1109 Sun Valley Drive, Greeneville. Details: 423-470-8468.
RE:GENERATION: Each Monday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St., Greeneville. Biblically-based, 12-step recovery curriculum to aid any struggle or addiction. Free child care provided.
AL-ANON SUPPORT FOR FAMILY AND FRIENDS OF ALCOHOLICS: Each Tuesday, 6:45 p.m., Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St. Details: 638-1632.
WE HAVE RECOVERED: Each Saturday, noon, H&R Counseling Clinic, 516 Justis Drive. Faith-based, 12-step recovery program for drug or alcohol addiction. Details: 423-636-1400.
NARCOTICS ANONYMOUS: Each Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday, 7 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church, 201 S. Main St. Open meeting. Details: 426-0201.
NAR-ANON FAMILY SUPPORT GROUP: Each Tuesday, 7 p.m., First Christian Church, 1130 Temple St. Meetings held in church’s lower level, classroom 115. Group offers 12-step recovery help for families and friends of addicts.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FEARLESS SURRENDER – WOMEN ONLY”: Each Wednesday, 7–8 p.m., EastView Recreation Center. Closed meeting. Details: 823-8913.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “SATURDAY NIGHT ALIVE”: Each Saturday, 7:30–8:30 p.m., Mount Hebron United Methodist Church, 685 Mt. Hebron Road. Open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “CARING AND SHARING”: Each Monday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting); each Thursday, 7:30 p.m. (closed meeting) at Greeneville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 201 N. Main St.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “LUNCH BUNCH GROUP”: Each Tuesday and Thursday, noon, and each Saturday and Sunday, 8:30 a.m. at Eastview Recreation Center. Open meeting.
ALCOHOLICS ANONYMOUS “FRIDAY NIGHT OUT”: Each Friday, 7 p.m., St. James Episcopal Church, 105 W. Church St. Open meeting.