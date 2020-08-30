NASHVILLE — Tennesseans are teaming up to remember, reflect and recover from the effects of overdose Monday as the world marks International Overdose Awareness Day.
For a list of events across the state, go to https://tntogether.com/ioad/ .
The state departments of Health and Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, community partners, people in recovery from addiction, people who have survived overdose, and people who have lost loved ones will mark the day with remembrance, training, and encouragement with the goal of reducing the number of Tennesseans tragically lost to overdose each year.
Recent data underscore the continuing need for these lifesaving efforts. Sadly, the state’s overall number of deadly overdoses continues to rise, and the trend has continued in recent months as the state has confronted the COVID-19 pandemic.
If you or a loved one needs treatment for addiction, call or text the Tennessee REDLINE at 800-889-9789.