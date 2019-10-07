Tusculum Nursing students

A group of 24 nursing students from Tusculum University served members of a breast cancer support group at a special event Wednesday at First Baptist Church in Greeneville. The students performed several tasks as part of a Positively Pink Spa Day, sponsored by Ballad Health, to pamper women in the support group with a full suite of services, like mini-manicures and pedicures, foot soaks and massages, aroma therapy, chair massages, hand massages and mini-facials. They enjoyed elegant foods and herb-infused beverages, received valuable information from students and participated in prayer opportunities, a news release said.

 Photo Special To The Sun/Tusculum University