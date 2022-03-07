The Matching Mind and Body series is a set of classes geared towards self-care in the areas of increasing energy, improving sleep and digestion, while de-stressing and working on emotional needs, according to a news release.
Research shows the mind and physical body are connected. Chronic emotional and mental stress can increase risk of many chronic diseases. Stress reduction practices, such as mindfulness, can help change the body’s reaction to stress and improve health outcomes. These classes do not have to be taken all together, but participants will benefit by signing up for all three sessions.
Each session is $5 per person and all sessions are noon-1 p.m. at the Extension office. Participants must be signed up at least two days before the selected class.
March 22, Session 1 — Mindful Laughter and Mindful breathing
Participants will learn about mindful laughter, the science of laughter and healing benefits, and the proper breathing techniques to decrease stress, boost energy, better sleep and digestion.
March 23 Session 2 — Mindful Eating and Deskercise
Learn practices to and strategies for eating mindfully in everyday life, and some simple exercises to do while seated at your work station.
March 24, Session 3 — Basic Yoga Practices and Chair Yoga
Basic yoga movements (postures and/or poses) and guided relaxation. Poses will be demonstrated from a chair as well. These all will be low-impact exercises.
Registration can be done at the online link https://tiny.utk.edu/FCSClasses2022 or at the Greene County Extension office.
Direct all questions to the FCS Agent Lamanda Weston, Lweston@utk.edu or 423-798-1710