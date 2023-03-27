The University of Tennessee Medical Center of Knoxville has been named among the top 101 U.S. hospitals that provide bariatric surgery, UT officials have announced.
The designation was made earlier this year by Money.com, in partnership with The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit that advocates for patient safety, a news release says.
This was the first time that the online financial magazine has compiled its Best Hospitals for Bariatric Surgery list.
“The 101 hospitals that earned this distinction achieve Leapfrog’s standards for safety, including performing a high enough number of procedures to give patients the best odds of a good outcome and keeping patients safe from errors, infections and complications,” the release states.
Established in 2012, University Bariatric Center uses “a multidisciplinary approach with a combination of surgeons, dietitians, exercise specialists and health educators, all focused on patient outcomes and long-term success,” officials note in the release. “As of January 1, 2023, University Bariatric Center has performed over 2,600 surgeries.”
“We, as a medical center, have put tremendous effort into quality initiatives that are making weight loss surgery safer than ever before,” says Matthew Mancini, MD, director of the University Bariatric Center. “We are pleased with this recognition.”
Studies show that the experience of both the hospital personnel involved in the procedure and recovery, as well as the surgeon, helps keep patients safer during and after this high-risk surgery, the release continues.
Hospitals on this prestigious list meet Leapfrog standards for the number of bariatric procedures performed at the hospital and by individual surgeons. The hospitals also utilize a safe surgery checklist, prevent healthcare-associated infections, and perform well on the bi-annual Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade which assigns a letter grade to all general acute care hospitals in the U.S. based on how well they protect patients from preventable harm.
“This new list features one-of-a-kind selections that gives readers an excellent look at one of the most difficult surgeries to perform,” says Money’s Executive Editor Mike Ayers. “We are proud to honor hospitals like UT Medical Center with this distinction.”
Patients who have bariatric surgery for weight loss performed at a hospital and by a surgeon that have more experience have better, more positive outcomes — including lower mortality rates, lower complication rates and a shorter length of stay at the hospital, officials add.