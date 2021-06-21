On Tuesday, July 27, family care partners for those living with Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias have the opportunity to learn about the disease, skills and strategies as well as having all of their questions answered and concerns addressed.
Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. is hosting “Dementia A-Z”, a free community educational event in Greeneville on Tuesday, July 27, at Eastside Baptist Church, 195 Serral Drive, Greeneville, TN from 2–3:30 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by Caris Healthcare and Brookdale Senior Living of Greeneville.
During past Alzheimer’s Tennessee classes, participants have packed the room seeking answers and support along the journey of caring for someone diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease or a related dementia. Many seem visibly relieved once they learn they are not alone when facing some of the biggest challenges in care, a release says.
“This disease is about so much more than forgetting things. There are many types of dementia a person may be experiencing and approach can be different based upon the specific type,” Tracey Kendall-Wilson, Northeast Tennessee Regional Director of Alzheimer’s Tennessee, explained in the release. “Challenges we may not be aware of may be made a bit easier through education and planning. My grandmother had ‘senility,’ what we now know to be Alzheimer’s disease. Having that experience made me realize situations will not always be perfect and no one can plan 100% for what may possibly be coming down the road, however, education and support are KEY.”
Attendees will learn about the most common types of dementia and how they differ, some tips that can be used during challenging situations, how to manage stress as a care partner, and most importantly, they are not alone on this journey.
RSVP is requested due to distancing guidelines by July 23. For more information or to RSVP, please call Alzheimer’s Tennessee, Inc. at 423.330.4532.