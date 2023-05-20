BAILEYTON AREA HISTORICAL SOCIETY MEETING
The Baileyton Area Historical Society will meet on Monday, May 22, at 6 p.m. at the Baileyton Community Church, 1034 Baileyton Main Street. All interested persons are invited to attend. Please enter the church at the doors under the drive through. For more information, text 423-620-8580.
BEERSHEBA CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Beersheba Cemetery on Houston Valley Road.
BEWLEY’S CHAPEL SUPPER
Bewley’s Chapel Church, 1733 Bewley’s Chapel Road, will have a supper on May 26 at 6 p.m. The menu will consist of chicken alfredo, salad, green beans, dessert and drink. Cost is free, but donations will be accepted.
BIBLES CHAPEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Bibles Chapel Cemetery at Midway will have decoration of graves on May 27-28.
CEDAR GROVE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will held this Sunday, May 21, at Cedar Grove Cemetery, located on Chuckey Pike, in Chuckey.
CEDAR HILL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held Sunday, May 21, at Cedar Hill Cemetery, 4170 Newport Highway.
CHUCKEY METHODIST CEMETERY DECORATION
Chuckey Methodist Church will host its cemetery decoration and homecoming on May 21. Service begins at 10 a.m., followed by meal at 11:30 a.m.
CROSS ANCHOR CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Cross Anchor Cemetery on Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28. All donations for the upkeep of the cemetery are appreciated. Trustees request that flowers and decorations be removed within seven days so mowing can resume.
FAIRVIEW CPC CEMETERY DECORATION
Fairview Cumberland Presbyterian Church on Snapps Ferry Road will have its annual cemetery decoration on May 20-21.
GETHSEMANE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21 at Gethsemane Church Cemetery, 155 S. Waterfork Rd.
JACKSON’S CHAPEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Jackson’s Chapel Cemetery, located on the Little Chuckey Cut-off. Officials ask that flowers be removed after 10 days so mowing can resume at the cemetery.
MEMORIAL DAY SERVICE
The community is invited to a Memorial Day Service at Veterans Memorial Park, 805 Forest Street, on Monday, May 29, at 11 a.m. Parking and shuttle will be available from the corner of Takoma Avenue and Forest Street. Guest speaker will be Brigadier General John Bowlin, U.S. Army. In case of inclement weather, the service will relocate to First Baptist Church, 211 N. Main St.
MILBURNTON CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Milburnton Cemetery this Sunday, May 21.
MOHAWK CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this weekend, May 20-21 at Mohawk Cemetery. Trustees of the cemetery will be on hand to accept donations for the upkeep of the cemetery.
MT. CARMEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at Mt. Carmel Cemetery, near Mosheim, on Sunday, May 28. Donations for cemetery upkeep are appreciated.
MT. HOPE CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this weekend, May 20-21, at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Donations for cemetery upkeep are appreciated.
MT. OLIVET CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held at the Mt. Olivet Church of Christ Cemetery, 2360 Little Meadow Creek Rd., on May 27- 28. Donation boxes will be available and appreciated for the upkeep of the cemetery. All flowers should be removed in 10 days after decoration so mowing can resume.
SHILOH CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at Shiloh Cumberland Presbyterian Church Cemetery in Tusculum.
SINKING SPRINGS CEMETERY DECORATION
The Sinking Springs Cemetery annual decoration of graves weekend will be Saturday, May 27 and Sunday, May 28.
ST. JAMES SCHOOL REUNION
A reunion for all who attended St. James School will be held Aug. 12, from 1-5 p.m., at the St. James Community Center, 3220 St. James Road. There is no charge to attend. Special efforts have been made to invite former teachers and principals of the school. Food will be available for purchase. Facilities are handicapped accessible. This is for all classes and all students who attended St. James. For more details, call Carolyn Renner Bowers at 423-639-4369 or Sandra Beaton Broyles at 423-329-8926 or visit the St. James School Reunion page on Facebook.
ST. JOSEPH CHAPEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves and homecoming will be held at St. Joseph Chapel in Midway this Sunday, May 21. Service time is 9:30 a.m. Lunch will follow.
UNION CHAPEL CHURCH YARD SALE
Union Chapel Free Will Baptist Church will be having a yard sale on May 27-28, beginning at 8 a.m. both days, at the Chucky Community Center, located at the corner of Erwin Highway and Chuckey Pike. Proceeds will benefit the church youth.
WEEMS CHAPEL CEMETERY DECORATION
Decoration of graves will be held this Sunday, May 21, at the Weems Chapel Church Cemetery. A donation box and information to mail donations for cemetery maintenance will be available.
WHITTENBURG CHURCH CEMETERY DECORATION
Whittenburg Church will have its annual cemetery decoration on May 28. Anyone who has had family buried there in the last five years and hasn’t yet put up markers are asked to call 423-329-6016 or 423-329-8016 to identify the plots.