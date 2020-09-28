Effie McIntosh turned 102 on Sept. 1. She lives in Greeneville in the same home where her children grew up. She had two parties: One before her birthday, by her son G.W. “Dub” and his wife Elaine McIntosh; and a second one on her birthday by her daughter, Margaret Leo, her husband John Leo and the rest of Effie’s family. Effie had 4 children, two of whom have passed away: Nellie Tunnel and Calvin McIntosh. She has eight grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren. Pictured are Effie, her daughter Margaret Leo and granddaughter Sabrina Wheatley.