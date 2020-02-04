ALPS Ribbon Cutting

ALPS Adult Day Services celebrated the opening of its new Greeneville location at 431 E. Bernard Ave. on Jan. 28 with a ribbon cutting ceremony. ALPS is a nonprofit, state licensed comprehensive health program for adults with cognitive and physical impairments. For more information, call 525-5773 or visit https://greeneville.alpsadultdayservices.org.

 Photo Special To The Sun