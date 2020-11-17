Fannye M. Jones celebrated her 102nd birthday Oct. 27. She was married to J.J. Jones, who taught and coached at Greeneville High School. The Joneses were longtime residents of Greeneville. Fannye now lives in Greensboro, North Carolina, near her daughter, Mary Carter.
In Greeneville, Fannye was a longtime educator, mentor, dedicated church member, community volunteer to the sick and needy and volunteer leader at the YMCA water aerobics program. She impacted many lives in Greeneville, as did Coach Jones, the family said.