Myrtle Freshour, of Baileyton, will celebrate her 107th birthday Thursday.
She was born Dec. 10, 1913.
Freshour is the widow of the late Herman Freshour. The couple were married 55 years.
She has one son, Kenneth Freshour, and his wife, Linda; two grandchildren: Shane Freshour and the late Chris Freshour, of Baileyton; and three great-grandchildren: Cameron and Caden Freshour and Cody Freshour, all of Baileyton.
She is a retired homemaker and a member of Oak Dale Missionary Baptist Church on West Pines Road, but attended Baileyton First Baptist Church as her health permitted.