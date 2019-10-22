greeneville ali's project matters.jpg

Morning Pointe of Greeneville resident Mattie Elmore, volunteers Ryder Reaves, Ali Reaves, Mellissa Reaves, and residents Medra Renner, Marie Ricker, Ellie Lowery, Judy Poinsett, and Alice Kessler display some of the crafts they painted as part of “Ali’s Project Matters.” Ali, a local 4-year-old with a passion for service projects, brought the assisted living community’s residents a collection of small, wooden birdhouses for them to paint together. “Ali, her mother Melissa, and her brother Ryder will be joining us once a month from now on. We love Ali’s enthusiasm for community outreach!” says Morning Pointe Life Enrichment director Amanda Buech.