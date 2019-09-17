greeneville assist program.jpg

Morning Pointe of Greeneville resident Marie Ricker, left, meets her new student partner, Morgan Fisher-Spillman, of Greeneville Adventist Academy. For the past four years, the assisted living community has partnered with the academy to build bonds between students and seniors, allowing both to learn and grow from the other’s wisdom and perspective, a news release said. “We’re so thankful to be able to partner with Greeneville Adventist Academy, especially with the ASSIST program,” Morning Pointe Life Enrichment Director Amanda Buech said. “Our residents find it really fulfilling to be able to mentor a young person, and it’s a great opportunity to teach students about the importance of empathy and service.”

 Special To The Sun