In honor of National Nursing Assistants Week, Morning Pointe Senior Living recognized the hard work of its certified nursing assistants (CNAs) and other caregivers who make a difference in the lives of senior residents every day, the company said in a new release.
At all Morning Pointe locations, including one in Greeneville, CNAs and resident assistants on all three shifts were recognized with messages of appreciation and treats from their fellow coworkers, residents, and administration, honoring the excellent care they provide to residents.
Founded in 1996 by Greg A. Vital and J. Franklin Farrow, Morning Pointe Senior Living is a Chattanooga-based senior health care services company with 35 assisted living, personal care, and Alzheimer’s memory care communities in five southeastern states.
“Morning Pointe CNAs and resident assistants work exceptionally hard every day to provide our residents with the absolute best care,” Mandy Taylor, senior vice president of clinical services at Morning Pointe Senior Living, said in the news release. “We truly have some of the most compassionate caregivers in the industry, and we are so grateful for everything they do.”
“The caregivers at all Morning Pointe communities personify excellence and dedication,” said Vital, president of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “Families choose Morning Pointe for a variety of reasons, such as activities programming, fine dining, and attractive accommodations. However, they ultimately choose Morning Pointe because they know their loved one will receive the highest quality of care. By providing seniors with the love and attention they need, our certified nursing assistants and caregivers make a profound impact on the lives of our residents. We are deeply, sincerely grateful for their hard work.”