Morning Pointe Assisted Living, on Mt. Bethel Road, sponsored the “Circle of Love Fall Wreath Gala,” a public silent auction of donated wreaths, which launched at its open house on Aug. 24. Proceeds were donated to A Safe Harbor Home, a local organization that provides housing for victims of domestic violence and the homeless. A Safe Harbor Home awarded a certificate of recognition to Morning Pointe in appreciation for its sponsorship, a news release said. From left are Lilly Gonzalez, Amanda Beuch, Delora Bibb, Daniel Velez.

 Special To The Sun