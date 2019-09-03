canning.jpg

Morning Pointe of Greeneville residents Nancy Thomas, left, and Fredia Proffitt show off their crafty sides during a canning class at the University of Tennessee Agricultural Extension Agency. In total, the assisted living community’s residents made six jars of strawberry jelly and four jars of strawberry freezer jelly. “Everyone had so much fun,” said Morning Pointe Life Enrichment Director Amanda Buech. “No matter your age, it’s always good to try new things and expand your horizons!”

 

 Special To The Sun