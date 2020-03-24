Morning Pointe Senior Living has launched a new program aimed at increasing resident engagement as such facilities are implementing new procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a news release.
Morning Pointe operates a facility in Greeneville.
“As the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to impact everyday routines, Morning Pointe remains dedicated to attending to all aspects of resident health,” the news release said. “In addition to adhering to all COVID-19 prevention measures outlined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the company is also working to ensure that resident needs for connection and engagement are met. Although Morning Pointe recognizes that the COVID-19 phenomenon has created a new status quo, life — while different for now — must move forward. While the rest of the world slows down, Morning Pointe is on the move with key initiatives to engage residents, associates, and family members.”
Beginning MondayMorning Pointe launched a new program called “Morning Pointe in Motion,” a campaign to reinvigorate residents with new, high-energy activities and a renewed emphasis on developing healthy bodies, minds, and spirits during these uncertain times. Major “Morning Pointe in Motion” initiatives include:
Road Trip!: Residents will take a virtual “road trip” around the South by experiencing regional foods, history (including famous figures), and programming highlighting the key regions in which Morning Pointe operates.
Morning Pointe March Madness: Morning Pointe will expand its annual cornhole tournament to include all 35 communities across the five southeastern states in which the company operates. This tournament will have a live scoreboard showing the progress of each team as they compete with their sister communities.
Minds that Matter: Morning Pointe will launch a learning initiative to stimulate residents’ minds and strengthen their interpreting skills with new words from different languages. Additional “brain gym” games and programs will educate residents and inspire them to explore new horizons.
Passport to Health: This initiative will help encourage wellness and physical health on a new level. Walking challenges, hydration games, and additional nutritional enhancements will be woven into residents’ daily routines.
Virtual Morning Pointe: The use of technology will enable residents to strengthen connections with family and friends. Social relationships will be fostered and enhanced through virtual tours, live online communication, and other technological applications.
“We are committed to using this time of social distancing to find new and innovative ways to help our residents continue to thrive, protecting their physical and mental health,” said Greg A. Vital, president and co-founder of Morning Pointe Senior Living. “As extenuating circumstances continue to shape our world, we recognize that our residents, now more than ever, need healthy and safe opportunities for engagement. I commend our wonderful associates, who are out on the front lines, providing top-of-the-line care for our residents’ bodies and minds. As always, Morning Pointe will move forward with optimism and hope.”