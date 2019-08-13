greeneville alzheimer's tennessee.jpg

Morning Pointe of Greeneville Life Enrichment Director Amanda Buech, Alzheimer’s Tennessee Northeast Tennessee Regional Director Tracey Kendall-Wilson, and Morning Pointe of Greeneville Executive Director Delora Bibb celebrate raising money for Alzheimer’s disease research and caregiver support. Through a number of fundraising activities, the assisted living community was able to raise over $3500 in total, all of which was donated to Alzheimer’s Tennessee, a news release said. “Alzheimer’s disease affects so many seniors worldwide. Almost everyone in our community, both residents and associates, has been touched by it in some way. That is why it was so important to us to donate to an organization like Alzheimer’s Tennessee, which works at the local and state level to provide Alzheimer’s education and caregiver support while also funding research to one day find a cure for this life-altering disease,” Bibb said. “We are honored to have been able to contribute to a cause that is so dear to our hearts!”

 Special To The Sun