greeneville hot air balloon.jpg

Morning Pointe of Greeneville residents Ellie Lowery and Jo Tucker enjoy the view at the Kingsport Fun Fest’s annual Breakfast with Balloons event over the summer. Residents and associates from the assisted living community made an early morning trip to Fort Henry Drive in Kingsport to admire the many colorful hot air balloons filling the sky. “We got to see them blow up the hot air balloons and then watch as they flew away,” said Morning Pointe Life Enrichment Director Amanda Buech. “It was a beautiful morning, and the residents really enjoyed it. We’ll definitely be back next year!”

 Special To The Sun