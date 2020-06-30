Morning Pointe Senior Living, which operates a facility in Greeneville, recently announce a new way to safely reintroduce face-to-face visitation at its 35 campuses via a Plexiglas “visitation booth.”
As governors of states begin to roll back COVID-19 physical distancing restrictions, the booths offer a way for families and residents to reunite without compromising current protocols put in place to protect residents, Morning Pointe said in a news release.
Booths are built and decorated with unique themes by Morning Pointe associates at each facility and are located either indoors or outdoors depending on state health care requirements.
“We are extremely excited to take this initial step of reintroduction of visitation at our exceptional senior living campuses,” J. Franklin Farrow, CEO and co-founder of Morning Pointe, said in the news release. “We recognize that families have been eager to reconnect with their loved ones, and we’re happy to announce this new way to visit while still adhering to state health guidelines regarding COVID-19. Morning Pointe has always been an innovator in the senior living space, and our visitation booths are no exception.”
Families can contact an executive director at the building to schedule time at the visitation booth. Booths are sanitized after each use and every person must wear a face mask while visiting. Morning Pointe continues to abide by all recommended protocols regarding COVID-19 at its resident communities, according to the news release.
“Morning Pointe recognized a very big need to find a way to reconnect families with their loved ones,” said Mandy Taylor, senior vice president of clinical services. “The past few months have taken a toll on senior adults across our nation as they face feelings of loneliness and isolation, and our visitation booths help reverse those negative feelings. It’s wonderful to see the joy between residents and families again.”