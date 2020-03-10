MyRide Greeneville

Greeneville Mayor W.T. Daniels speaks Tuesday morning to a standing-room-only crowd at a kickoff volunteer drive for MyRide Greeneville at Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center. The new transportation service for citizens age 60 and older offers rides to doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, hair appointments and more for an annual fee of $25, plus $5 a ride. Three volunteers drivers have signed up, and seven additional drivers are needed, according to Volunteer Transportation Coordinator Lee Gay of the First Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, standing behind Mayor Daniels. Volunteer drivers for MyRide Greeneville must be 21 or older, complete screening and training, and use their personal vehicles to provide the service. Seated next to Gay is Jessie Neas, MyRide Greeneville Coordinator. Following the presentation, Roby Director Glenda Blazer served refreshments to the crowd of Roby members, elected officials, and community leaders. For more information, contact Gay at 423-722-5100 or lgay@ftaaad.org.

 Photo Special To The Sun