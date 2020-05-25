Faye Clowers Colyer was born May 15, 1921, in Cocke County to the Revv. and Mrs. C.D. Clowers.
She and her seven siblings were raised in a time when they all worked in the fields. Her father was a Methodist minister who served several different churches. Often, the whole family went with him to the different churches.
She became a Christian at an early age and joined Love’s Memorial Methodist Church, which is in the community of Caney Branch, where the family lived.
She has memories of the one-room school, walking to school and carrying her lunch. Following graduation from St. James High School, she and her sisters took waitress jobs in Greeneville and rented an apartment. She later met Roy Colyer at a blindfold party. She and Roy were married 42 years until his death in 1989. They have one son, Ronnie, who lives close by and checks on her daily.
She still enjoys cooking, specifically making pies for family and friends. Her hobbies in earlier years were sewing, gardening, canning and housekeeping.
Faye and her husband, along with her sister and brother-in-law Theressa and Gordon Inscore, were co-owners of Colyer & Inscore General Mdse store located on Warrensburg Road in the Orebank community for 32 years.
She currently attends Pine Grove United Methodist Church and is there when the doors are opened.