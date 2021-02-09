Helen L. Paxton will celebrate her 99th birthday Friday, Feb. 26.
Helen is the widow of Frank “Shorty” Paxton and the mother of Pat Easterly, Cheryl Bounds and Judy Paxton.
Her grandchildren are Mark & Andy Easterly; Brian, Julia & Travis Payne; and Jason & Matt Gulledge.
Mrs. Paxton retired after a lengthy career with Belk and Paxton Jewelers.
She is a Past Worthy Grand Matron for the Tennessee Order of the Eastern Star, Mosheim Chapter 292 and a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.
She would be thrilled to receive birthday cards mailed to her at 95 Hemlock Lane, Greeneville, TN 37745, from her many friends she has made over the years.