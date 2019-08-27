greeneville roby line dancers.jpg

Roby Fitzgerald Adult Center Line Dancers gather for a group photo after a recent performance at Morning Pointe of Greeneville. The group entertained the assisted living community’s residents with fancy footwork for over an hour, a news release said. “We are so grateful to the Roby Line Dancers for bringing so much joy and fun into our community,” Morning Pointe Life Enrichment Director Amanda Buech said. “We can’t wait to have them back in the fall and at Christmastime!”

 Special To The Sun