You are 60 and approaching retirement fast. What is it for you? A Caribbean cruise? A cross country trip? Or just finally time to work on your pet projects at home?
Your financial advisor assures you that you have enough money to live to be 93. You have no long-term care insurance because you are certain you will never be in a nursing home. You are probably right. Less than 15% of the people who need long-term care wind up in a nursing home.
But at age 65, the odds of needing some type of long-term care are 62% for women and 52% for men. Most of this care is at home or in an assisted living facility. Many of these look like country clubs; nothing like a nursing home. Did the financial advisor take into account three to four years of home or care in an assisted living facility in 30 years at $20,000-plus a month? Plus having to come up with that kind of money after taxes and investment fees?
Hence, instead of a bump in the road, long-term care is the earthquake in your retirement plan. Harley Gordon, a popular elder law attorney, says “If you have not allocated some of your retirement savings to a long-term care plan, you have designated all of your retirement savings.”
Many think just by transferring the house and/or assets to the children, they will be home free and can qualify for Medicaid (TennCare in Tennessee) to pay for long-term care. Few people know that probate cannot be accomplished without a letter of release from TennCare that no money is owed to pay the state back for TennCare kicking in on long-term care expenses. In other words, few people realize that TennCare is considered a loan, not an entitlement.
Also, choices may be limited on TennCare as the patient and the family are no longer in control. There is a program in Tennessee that few have heard of. It is called the Tennessee Partnership for Long-Term Care. It means that you buy an insurance policy with the appropriate inflation factor for your age. You use the insurance policy first and if it’s not enough, you can turn to TennCare and keep your money equal to the benefits paid out, no limit. This asset protection feature is reciprocal in 42 states.
Another way to pay for long-term care is to reposition some of your assets into a policy that will provide a death benefit to your family if you never need care. This is
called a hybrid long-term care insurance policy. Premium is guaranteed so there’s no worry about rate increases in the future.
This can be accomplished with one payment or up to 20 payments. At some point, no further premium is due. This is why 50 years old is a great time to start planning for long-term care. If you go this route, you can go into your retirement years with a paid-up policy.
The huge concern about the hybrid policies is if the amount of coverage is enough to cover future costs. Beware of any financial advisor telling you $50,000 is enough to place in one of these policies. If care is costing $15,000 or more a month when you need care and your policy only pays $3000 a month, you will be disappointed. To address inflation in a more affordable way, some people do both. The hybrid provides part of the coverage with guaranteed premium and minimizes the amount subject to rate increases with a smaller traditional plan.
Both hybrids and traditional policies require medical underwriting (health questions). Another type of policy called a short-term care policy has less restrictive health questions and is more affordable because it provides only a year or so of benefits. However, that provides time for a family to have some breathing room and most are available with no deductible. Again, TennCare can pick up when that policy runs out, but there is no asset protection as short-term care policies do not qualify for the Tennessee Long-Term Care Partnership.
Health questions on the application make people with conditions like Parkinson’s disease, MS, lupus and dementia uninsurable.
However, there is an alternate way to build a plan with a special kind of annuity that does not require health questions. This annuity allows the family to earmark a certain amount of funds for future care and that money will grow with no market risk. A few will provide a lifetime income that can never run out and will double the payment when one needs long-term care. This solution is not for people who expect to need care in a few years. It is best for people who have a long horizon with their chronic condition. Modern medicine has extended the lifespan for many people with chronic conditions that would have greatly shortened their lives 50 years ago.
As you can see, there are many ways to plan for LTC today.