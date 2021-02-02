Newport resident Edith Ball is back on her feet and in her own home after not even being able to roll over in bed on her own.
Ball suffers from systemic lupus, as well as osteoporosis. She had become very weak when she arrived at Life Care Center of Greeneville on Nov. 27, 2020, for rehabilitation, according to a news release. She needed total assistance for all of her self-care tasks, such as bathing and feeding herself, as well as for her mobility. She also was unable to swallow and on a feeding tube.
Each therapy discipline – physical, occupational and speech – worked together to help Ball find hope and a better future again. Physical therapists focused on her strength and balance for getting around, while occupational therapists addressed her self-care skills and speech therapists did swallowing exercises with her so she could eat and drink normally again.
“Edith came to us a frail and sick woman; however, that did little to curb her determination,” said Dawn Judd, occupational therapist. “She resolved early on that she would do whatever needed to return home as quickly as possible. Edith became an active participant in her therapy, learning all the techniques, and even found delight in teaching her family and caregivers about adaptive equipment as compensatory strategies. She is a prime example of how hard work, relationship building and dedication can enable a person to return home in a better shape than when they left.”
Ball was able to achieve independence in bed mobility, getting in and out of bed, balance, grooming, swallowing, self-feeding and dressing. She only requires supervision for walking and bathing.
She returned home on New Year’s Day.
“My therapy team was excellent,” Ball said. “You need three things to succeed: 1. Get out of bed. 2. Listen to your therapists. 3. Be determined to go home.”
Life Care Center of Greeneville is located at 725 Crum St.