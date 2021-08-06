Mt. Vision Ministries is a local benevolence ministry that helps Greene Countians in need of clothes, furniture, food, hygeine items and other items, as well as with their spiritual needs.
Coordinator Dennyr Florez said Mt. Vision provides for several hundred people each year and “the need has only continued to grow” since the ministry began 14 years ago.
“God is powerful and faithful,” said Florez, who has seen donations frequently come in just as specific needs arise.
Pastor Gary Hall said of the ministry, “We want to help meet the needs of the community and be a blessing to our neighbors in Greene County.
“We’ve helped people whose homes have burned down, given clothes to homeless people, helped peole setting up a new household, people with illnesses, and we share the love of Christ.”
Florez added, “We deal with not only physical survival, but spiritual strength in this desperate world. The whole purpose of the ministry is to guide them to the real truth, which is Jesus Christ.”
Mt. Vision unofficially began serving area people in 2007 out of a building on Black Road, near Mosheim. In 2015, it relocated to the basement of Calvary Chapel Greeneville, located at 401 W. Main Street, to be more accessible. It relies exclusively on donations. Items can be dropped off at a chapel shed in the parking lot, or, if the shed is locked, outside the red front door of the ministry.
“We have a big need for beds and mattresses, and other furniture-related items, including dressers,” Florez said.
Mt. Vision also hosts the Second Harvest Food Bank mobile food pantry on the first Thursday of every month. Florez said the monthly food distribution never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic because “People needed to eat, COVID or no COVID.”
About 50 families typically gather to register to receive food at least 30 minutes before the Second Harvest Food Bank truck arrives. A photo ID is required and clients normally receive food to last one to two weeks. Volunteers are available to carry food to vehicles and to pray with people.
The ministry also operates its own small food pantry.
Mt. Vision Ministries, which is staffed solely by unpaid volunteers, is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays, from 10 a.m-3 p.m. Proof of income or other documentation is not required. Clients are not charged for the items they take but asked to donate funds if able. The donations go toward meeting the ministry’s expenses, such as utility bills. Mt. Vision also hosts a large yard sale at least once a year to help cover operating expenses.
For information on receiving services or donating larger pieces of furniture, call (423) 557-8053.