To grow your food business and get your products and/or services noticed, you need to know the right way to get the media’s attention. This virtual workshop will teach participants the skills to pitch their stories, create fruitful relationships with editors, media influencers and get valuable, well deserved press. Whether you’re a seasoned food manufacturer, food truck owner, restaurant owner, cookbook author, or thinking of getting into the industry, you will gain valuable insight.
Led by author, speaker, and publishing powerhouse Amy Flurry who has two decades of experience contributing to top publications such as Conde Nast, Country Living, InStyle, and Better Homes & Gardens, and working with food industry pioneers such as Proper Pepper (artisan pimento cheeses), Waxing Kara (honey products), and acclaimed chef, restaurateur, and author Hugh Acheson.
In this interactive presentation you will hone your skills and learn to pitch your story like a pro. All participants will be mailed a copy of Flurry’s book “Recipe for Press” that includes all of the information a seasoned editor wants to share with you before you pitch.
Join us virtually Tuesday, June, 15 at 10 a.m. by registering at www.mountainharvestkitchen.eventbrite.com
Questions? Contact us at mountainharvestkitchen@gmail.com or (423) 330-9650.
