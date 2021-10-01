Stone Dam United Methodist Church celebrated its bicentennial on Sept. 19 with an outdoor worship service. The actual 200th anniversary of the church was Feb. 22, 2020. The celebration was postponed until this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“On this Bicentennial Anniversary, we celebrate what God has done through Stone Dam UMC for these last 200 years, and all the lives that have been changed because of the church’s faithful witness,” said the church’s current pastor, Rev. Richard Ballard. “My prayer is that Stone Dam UMC will continue to thrive and positively impact this community for decades to come.”
“In worshiping outdoors, it felt like we returned to the beginning days of Stone Dam with the camp meetings that took place in our community,” wrote church member Jennifer Teague in a commemorative book made for the occasion.
Although the oldest deed in the church’s possession bears the date of February 22, 1820, a written account of the church’s history says that the Stone Dam camp meeting already existed on the site when what was then known as Ebenezer Church was organized in 1790.
“Even though our Bicentennial Celebration could not be held on its original date, it did not dampen our spirits,” wrote Teague. “Maybe the biggest lesson we all learned was that the church building is not ‘the church.’”
According to the written history provided by Teague, the place of worship now known as Stone Dam UMC, located at 315 Stone Dam Road in Chuckey, was previously known as the Salem Congregation of the Methodist Episcopal Society or Church and the Salem Camping Ground.
The original deed that conveyed the property from Thomas Stanfield to the early church on Feb. 22, 1820, says the land sold for $5 per acre. Another deed made by James Hice to the Methodist Episcopal Church and Salem Camping Ground bearing the date of Jan. 19, 1821, was for “a tract of land containing 1 acre and 22 poles.” The camp ground was later called Stone Dam Camp Ground.
The written account continues, “The Civil War caused a division in the Methodist Church and until the year 1889, Stone Dam was operated by the Southern Methodists. On the 31 st of May 1889, the trustees of the church decided to deed to David Ellis the tract or parcel of land known as Stone Dam Camp Ground.”
On July 21, 1891, Ellis, “in consideration of love and respect for the Methodist Episcopal Church,” conveyed it to the organization saying he “Doth give and transfer to the trustees of said church … as a place of worship for the members and ministers of the said church, the house and lot called Stone Dam, to have and to hold for-ever.”
Around 1900 a new church was built and a new cemetery established. Shortly after, 42 new members were added to the church during “one of the greatest revivals ever held at Stone Dam,” according to the account, bringing the number of members to 69.
Another acre was added to the property in 1930 to expand the cemetery and add parking.
A building program initiated in 1948 provided Sunday School rooms and an oil furnace. In 1953 the Sanctuary was redecorated and a new floor laid. New pews were added in August 1953. The written account, dated 1957, indicated the church was free of debt for the renovations.
According to another written history of the church, also provided by Teague, stained glass windows were installed in 1968 and the front entrance was redesigned in 1976, with an alcove that has restrooms and a new basement entrance.
A fellowship hall honoring Pastor Ronnie and Patsy Mutter was completed in 1984. A meditation garden honoring J. R. Ripley and sponsored by the Stone Dam Youth was completed in 1995. The Ripley Pavilion took shape in 2000, the parking lot was paved and a church sign was erected, the account says. In 2007, all existing roof structures were replaced with a new, metal roof.
The congregation, as well as the building, saw changes through the years. The United Brethren and the Methodists merged to become the United Methodist denomination in 1968. That same year, the cemetery was incorporated as a separate entity. In 1980, the account says, “Afton and Stone Dam churches joined as one and sold their interest in the parsonage to Chuckey and Greenwood. Ground was broken on a new parsonage and was completed in June 1981.”
A liturgical dance team, Steps of Grace was established in 2006, followed by PreGrace and Men of Grace, a dance team for the younger girls and a stick ministry.
In 2010, the Holston Conference reconfigured the newly named Greene County Parish to include Greenwood UMC. This was renamed in 2015 to the current standing as the Greene County Circuit.
While the history of the site and church facilities hold significant importance to the congregation and the wider community, it is the living church body that members cherish most.
“Rather, the people, no matter where they serve and worship, are the true, living church,” wrote Teague. “While I will forever be grateful to those that came before and built this beautiful place to worship, my perspective of the building itself has changed. I am more grateful for the spirit of the generations that have served Him in this dwelling and that have set the example for us in the times we now live.”
“Stone Dam United Methodist Church has been a light and a witness for God in the Stone Dam community for two centuries,” said Ballard. “I praise God for this church and the way He has used it to bless so many over the years.”