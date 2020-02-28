Greeneville, TN (37743)

Today

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch..

Tonight

Rain and snow showers this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Snowfall around one inch.