CHATTANOOGA (AP) — The board of a federal utility is criticizing "ill-informed opinions" about how much their organization's top executive gets paid after President Donald Trump blasted the pay scale as "ridiculous."
According to the Chattanooga Times Free Press, Tennessee Valley Authority board chairman Skip Thompson sent a memo to the utility's more than 10,000 employees and contractors Thursday defending the board's decision to pay CEO Jeff Lyash an $8.1 million compensation package.
In response to a reporter's question Wednesday about the executive's pay, Trump said it is "ridiculous, I agree. It's ridiculous."
Trump, who as president appoints the TVA board, suggested he could reduce the TVA CEO's salary as part of a coronavirus-related infrastructure bill being considered by Congress. TVA is the nation's largest public utility, serving 10 million ratepayers in seven southeastern states.
Lyash was hired as president and CEO in November. He has the highest compensation package of any federal employee. However, supporters of TVA have pointed out that the utility doesn't receive taxpayer funding, and draws most of its revenues from selling electricity.
The TVA Act calls for a compensation plan "based on an annual survey of the prevailing compensation for similar positions in private industry, including engineering and electric utility companies, publicly owned electric utilities, and Federal, State, and local governments."
Thompson wrote that Lyash's pay "ranks in the lower 25 percent of utility peers."