Firefighters responded Tuesday morning to Lee’s Food Mart at 1035 W. Summer St. after a blaze broke out in a storage room.
The call came in at 8:48 a.m. An employee smelled smoke and found flames in a back room used for storing soft drinks, Greeneville Fire Department Battalion Chief Benjy Ryans said.
The employee used an extinguisher to put out most of the flames. When Greeneville Fire Department crews arrived, they used an extinguisher to put out the remaining flames.
Emergency Medical Service responders checked out the employee for possible smoke inhalation.
The fire was contained to the storage room. The store sustained some smoke damage, as well, Ryans said.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.