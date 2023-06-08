Five Generations Of Sheltons

Five generations of the B.E. Shelton family are shown in this photo taken May 27 at the Shelton Family Cemetery in Shelton Laurel, N.C. At far left is Arlin Shelton, of Greeneville and his nephew, Ralph Shelton, of Chuckey. Also shown are Ralph's daughter, Michelle Hutchinson, of Winchester, Virginia, along with her son, Bradley Hutchinson, and grandson, Noah Hutchinson, both of Winchester, Virginia.

 Photo special to the Sun

