The former Greeneville-Greene County Humane Society animal shelter facility and property is now under the ownership of Greene County.
The property transfer was made in April, according to Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison and Humane Society Executive Director Amy Bowman.
The property on Hal Henard Road transferred into the ownership of Greene County without payment once the local Humane Society ceased to use the property due to a reverter clause in the property deed.
A reverter clause is a clause placed in a deed that denotes that a property is to be returned to the “grantor” of the property if the property is no longer used in accordance to the original conveyance agreement.
Greene County gave the property to the Humane Society in the 1980s.
The clause in the deed says the following:
“In the event that this property should become used for something other than those uses contemplated in the Charter of Incorporation of the Greene County/Greeneville Human(e) Society Animal Shelter, Inc., the property and improvements thereon will revert to Greene County, Tennessee, for public purposes.”
The deed is dated June 23, 1987, and is signed by the Greene County executive at the time, John Hankins.
The Greene County Commission had previously voted to pay $150,000 out of the county’s general fund for the property in a September 2022 meeting of the governing body, with county officials saying they had no knowledge of the reverter clause in the deed at the time. The transfer of the property was put on hold in February due to what Humane Society board President Katherine Jones called a misunderstanding between the county and the Humane Society about the clause.
Morrison said that the “confusion” over the reverter clause and the transfer of the property has now been resolved and that the property is now under the ownership of Greene County without the expenditure of any taxpayer funding.
Bowman said the Humane Society board met in March and decided they were finished using the former shelter facility. The Humane Society was still using the facility until that point as it moved all supplies and operations to its new facility on North Rufe Taylor Road.
“We knew ultimately that we wanted that property to be used for the homeless animals in the county, and logically Animal Control would do that so we contacted the mayor,” Bowman said. “We wanted to go ahead and get it transferred over so that Animal Control can go ahead and use that property. We are thrilled for Animal Control to use that property because we know it will be used for a good purpose.”
Both Morrison and Bowman say they are ready to move forward with helping the animals of Greene County.
“We amicably resolved the confusion and are enthusiastically moving forward to utilize that facility for the betterment and benefit of the animals in Greene County,” Morrison said.
“It is a win-win-win for the county, for the Humane Society and for the animals. It fulfills the Humane Society’s hope of it being used by someone to help animals,” Bowman said. “We are ready to move forward and continue helping animals.”
Animal Control has now begun preparing the building for use, Animal Control Director Chris Cutshall told the county Animal Control Committee on Thursday.
“We have been cleaning stuff up and getting it ready,” Cutshall said.
Cutshall said that he is in the process of getting quotes for the new roof on the building, new guttering and a new heat pump. Cutshall said that he would also like to build a new barn on the property.
“The barn that is up there, the roof is rotting off, and it’s a single stall. It’s not something that we could really use. I would like to get approval to tear it down and build a four-stall barn,” Cutshall said.
According to Cutshall, the barn would be 48 feet long and 26 feet wide with four 12-foot by 12-foot stalls. The barn would be enclosed with 12-foot sliding doors at each end and have water access.
Cutshall also said that some ash trees had fallen on the fence surrounding the property and that he would like to have them removed, along with some other dead ash trees around the property near the fence.
Additionally, Cutshall noted that he would like to have natural gas hooked up to both the current Animal Control facility and the former Humane Society facility.
The committee was receptive to the idea of improvements, and asked Cutshall to bring back specific quotes and costs for the possible projects that the committee could consider.
“I know the commission had initially approved the $150,000 for the purchase of the facility which did not end up happening. I would like to see some of that money used to do the updates and improvements,” Cutshall said.
The Animal Control Committee will meet in June to discuss the possible improvement projects and the costs associated with them.
In other business, the Animal Control Committee unanimously voted to increase the local rabies vaccination fee that goes to Animal Control from $1 to $2.
The fee, which is collected with the cooperation of local veterinarians, helps fund Animal Control and its operations.
Cutshall said that a rabies vaccination currently costs around $10 to $13.
Animal Control responded to 662 calls regarding animals in the first three months of 2023.
The resolution increasing the fee from $1 to $2 will be considered by the Greene County Commission at a future meeting of the governing body.