Darrell Key, chair of the Greene County Democratic Party, will not seek reelection during the statewide Tennessee Democratic Party's biennial Reorganization Convention, he said in a news release.
The Greene County Democratic Party's Convention is scheduled for 10 a.m. March 25, with the location to be announced later, according to the news release.
Key has served two terms as the local county party chair, beginning in March 2019. Key has also served a two-year unexpired term on the Tennessee Democratic Party's Executive Committee and was elected in August 2022 to serve a four-year term in that position. Key said that maintaining a local county party while trying to attend to the concerns and needs of the other four counties in the 9th District has proven too difficult over the past two years.
Key said the news release he agrees with William Owen, Tennessee's elected DNC member who wrote, "Our goal as Tennessee Democrats is to continue working to bring Tennessee into the 21st century, much like our neighbors in Virginia, Georgia and even North Carolina.”
Key commented "It has always been my goal leading 21st century Democrats to build a multi-cultural, multi-racial, and multi-generational society, as is the foundation of the Democratic National Committee which is based on the proposition that ‘all people are created equal and endowed by our creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness,’ words written by a slave owner but have inspired millions of Americans to strive for unity, acceptance, and growth among humanity."
"A lot of new initiatives and infrastructure work is being done at the National and State levels of the Democratic Party that will directly impact local county parties and that's where I need to apply my energy. It has been my absolute pleasure to have been the face and to have served local Democrats and work so closely with our Executive Committees and the Democratic Women's organization,” Key said.