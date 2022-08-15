GCP Offers Smart Office Solutions Event Aug 15, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greene County Partnership will offer a lunch and learn event on smart office solutions Aug. 23 at the GCP boardroom.Lunch will be provided for the event, which is scheduled from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m.The event, presented by Sharp Business Systems of Tennessee, invites attendees to "learn to create a smart office environment so you can work more efficiently, effectively and productively."Cost is $10 for GCP members and $15 for non-members.Pre-register by Friday, Aug. 19, by contacting Barb Sell, Director of Member Services, at 423-638-4111 or barb@greenecountypartnership.net. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Gcp Office Work Company Lunch Solution Boardroom Partnership Barb Sell Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Prison Drug Gang Kingpin Gets Life Sentence Longtime GCSD Employee, Constable Grady Wayne Kelton Passes Away Anne Heche's son advocating for her 911 Director Uses Heimlich Maneuver To Save Life Heavy Rains Cause Flash Flooding Wednesday