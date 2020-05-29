Earlier this month, DHS announced that Emergency Childcare services for essential workers would be extended through mid-August. Tennessee employees who qualify as an essential worker can access child care at no cost for children ages 5-12. The Greene County YMCA began providing this service May 11 and plans to continue care through mid-August, depending on the opening of local schools, the organization said in a news release.
Hours for care are weekdays from 6:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
With the YMCA expecting to reach capacity for this program in its facility this week, Y Executive Director Mike Hollowell has turned to the Greene County school system for additional space to serve more children from our community.
“From the first time I met with David McLain and other central office employees, they wanted to get on board with the Y in an effort to serve as many children and families as possible during this very unusual time,” Hollowell said in the news release. “Although not surprised, I am thankful that the County School System, including the Board of Education, has agreed to provide facility space so that parents can have quality child care and feel comfortable that their children are in safe spaces.
Upon reaching capacity of 63 children at the Y facility, plans are being finalized to accept an estimated 36 children at Doak Elementary School. Registration can be completed by going to the YMCA website at www.greenecounty-ymca. Questions about the service should be directed to Jeanine Franklin at jeaninef@greenecounty-ymca.org or by calling the Y at 639-6107. Registration is done weekly and begins on Wednesday at noon and continues until spaces are full.
“We are very excited to have this partnership with the Y and we are more than happy to offer our facilities to the Y so that essential workers will have day care provided for their children during these challenging times,” McLain said.
“We have put safety precautions in place and have been working with the CDC, and state and local governments to ensure that we are able to offer this emergency care at both locations,” Hollowell said.
Individuals age 18 and older who may be interested in working as a summer counselor for Emergency Childcare should stop by the Y to complete an application and provide a driver’s license to complete a background check.