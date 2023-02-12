George “Eddie” Kimery, 77, of the Philadelphia Community in Limestone, passed away Friday at Johnson City Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was a member of Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He was a former retired employee of Formex and A Magic Illusion Builder.
George had a true passion for music and magic. He was an accomplished steel guitar player, playing in many regional bands throughout his entire life. He was also a skilled magician and found his greatest success with the formation of Chalet Magic, where he created and produced some of the most popular illusions the industry has ever seen. From smaller illusions like turning a dove into a rabbit, to larger ones, such as sawing a woman in half, George hand built the contraptions and devices necessary to accomplish these tricks. Literally hundreds of magicians have used George’s creations in their acts from the smallest of classrooms to the largest venues in Las Vegas. Many of these contraptions have been featured on national television, such as George’s “Wiz Kote,” which was used by world renowned master magician, Lance Burton, in his second television special. George’s creations are still used today by magicians all over the world and he is widely regarded as one of the all-time great master craftsmen in the magic community.
Eddie is survived by his special girlfriend of 26 years: Connie Stafford; one brother and sister-in-law: Gary and Kathy Kimery; a special nephew: Jordan Kimery; a special niece and her husband: Alison and Josh Garner; two special great-nieces: Olivia Garner and Caroline Garner; several cousins; as well as a special friend: Steve Kilgore.
He was a son of the late Frank and Blond Kimery. He was preceded in death by an infant sister, Joyce Elaine Kimery.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Monday at Philadelphia Cumberland Presbyterian Church. The funeral service will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with the Rev. Dr. Jim Fields and Josh Garner officiating.
Interment will be Tuesday at 3 p.m. in Philadelphia Cemetery.
Pallbearers will include Jordan Kimery, Tim Hammer, Terry Wilhoit, Jackie Painter, Greg Stafford and Josh Garner.
Honorary pallbearers will be former and present music and magician friends
Kiser-Rose Hill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.