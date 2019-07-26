WOODS MEMORIAL CHURCH

Brenda Ricker will sing at Woods Memorial Church on Gap Creek Road at 4 p.m. Sunday.

WAYSIDE FWB

The Foundations will sing at Wayside Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Pastor Leonard Cutshaw invites everyone.

HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH

The Millers will sing at Horse Creek Mission Church Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Host pastor Kenneth Bowens invites everyone.

SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST

Eric Daniels will sing at Sunnyside Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m. Host pastor Tommy Melton invites everyone.

CRUMLEY HOUSE BENEFIT

The seventh annual gospel music benefit singing for Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Limestone is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford. The Foundations and Greater Glory will sing. An offering will be taken to benefit the Crumley House. For more information, call 257-6451.