WOODS MEMORIAL CHURCH
Brenda Ricker will sing at Woods Memorial Church on Gap Creek Road at 4 p.m. Sunday.
WAYSIDE FWB
The Foundations will sing at Wayside Freewill Baptist Church on Sunday at 6 p.m. Pastor Leonard Cutshaw invites everyone.
HORSE CREEK MISSION CHURCH
The Millers will sing at Horse Creek Mission Church Sunday at 6 p.m. The church is located at 1665 Horse Creek Park Road. Host pastor Kenneth Bowens invites everyone.
SUNNYSIDE BAPTIST
Eric Daniels will sing at Sunnyside Baptist Church Sunday at 6 p.m. Host pastor Tommy Melton invites everyone.
CRUMLEY HOUSE BENEFIT
The seventh annual gospel music benefit singing for Crumley House Brain Injury Rehabilitation Center in Limestone is Saturday at 7 p.m. at Oakland Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 694 Oakland Road, Telford. The Foundations and Greater Glory will sing. An offering will be taken to benefit the Crumley House. For more information, call 257-6451.