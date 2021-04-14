Grandfather Mountain is taking outdoor adventure to new heights with its 2021 calendar of events.
With a mission to inspire conservation of the natural world by helping guests explore, understand and value the wonders of Grandfather Mountain, the nonprofit nature park and its staff are readying for a safe and eventful year, a release says.
“At Grandfather Mountain, we like to bridge outdoor fun with education,” said Frank Ruggiero, director of marketing and communications for the Grandfather Mountain Stewardship Foundation, the nonprofit organization that owns and operates the Linville, N.C., nature park. “Our 2021 slate of events offers folks mountains of opportunities to have fun while exploring our unique classroom in the clouds.”
With a few exceptions where noted, most special events are included with park admission. Members of Grandfather Mountain’s Bridge Club will receive discounted admission for paid events. Schedule is subject to change. Additional events will be announced and posted on www.grandfather.com.
Adult Field Course — Advanced Birding Identification
- May 1
- 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
- Limit 10 • $60/ $25 Bridge Club
This course will explore such aspects of the lives of birds as seasonal plumage, molt, nestling growth, seasonal occurrence, habitat requirements and similarities between related and sometimes completely unrelated species.
Grandfather Mountain’s Adult Field Course series offers participants the chance to explore the mountain like never before. Students examine speciﬁc aspects of the park ecosystem through fun, hands-on ﬁeld excursions. Course leaders are experts in their ﬁelds and include professors, naturalists, scientists and acclaimed photographers, writers, historians and artists.
Adult Field Course — Introduction to Landscape Design
- May 15
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Limit 10 • $60/ $25 Bridge Club
This course is a landscape design workshop that will help participants make informed and confident decisions about issues they face in the landscape. Instructor Preston Montague will present tenets of landscape design he’s learned as a professional landscape architect, as well as his approach to solving a range of problems that includes drainage, planting and overall aesthetics.
The Remarkable Rhododendron Ramble
- May 29- June 6
- 2 p.m.
From May 29 through June 6, a series of 20-minute guided walks will highlight Grandfather Mountain’s rhododendron species and blooms.
Educator Workshop — Project WILD: Bears
- Thursday, June 3
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Limit 12
Project WILD is a K-12 interdisciplinary conservation and environmental education program emphasizing wildlife. All participants will receive the Project WILD activity guide and earn six hours of Criteria II or III credits toward their N.C. Environmental Education Certification (or 0.6 CEUs). A homework option is available to earn up to 10 hours or 1.0 CEU.
Grandfather Mountain’s Educator Workshops are free to educators and offer credits for Criteria I, II and III programs. Courses include complimentary admission to the park for attendees. Registration is required at www.grandfather.com.
Educator Workshop — Project Growing Up WILD
- Wednesday, July 21
- 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Limit 12
Growing up WILD is an early childhood program that builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature and invites them to explore wildlife and their habitats. While the workshop is primarily oriented toward educators that work with children ages 3-7, many of the activities in the guide can be adapted to a wider age range.
Grandfather Mountain may offer additional events throughout the year, including adult field courses, daily programs and more. Registration for certain events may not open until the event date draws nearer.
To learn more or register, visit www.grandfather.com or call 828-733-2013.