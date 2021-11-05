Greene County Crashes Involving Deer Nov 5, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save 2010: 672011: 552012: 552013: 692014: 612015: 692016: 932017: 992018: 732019: 682020 (through Dec. 2): 582021 (through Oct. 19): 39 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now Renaissance Faire Coming To Greeneville 16 Students Seen At Hospital After School Bus Crash JUDD: Netflix Opens A Window On Greeneville Next Week Nikesha 'Nikki' Jo Aiken (Died: Oct. 29, 2021) Annie Bird Cansler (Died: Nov. 2, 2021) Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.