Greene County General Session Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on Jan. 20 included:
Alexi Lopecardena, 1444 Wilson Ave., Perris California, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50, for public intoxication.
Krystle Lynn Moreno, 19 Lambs Park, Limestone, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for failure to appear.
Angela Johnson, 225 Morrison Road, Rogersville, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Chayna D. Waddell, 5175 Dulaney Road, sentenced to 45 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Benjamin Chrisman, 212 N. Hardin St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Jesse James Willett, 124 Vicky St., sentenced to two terms of 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation, to be served consecutively.
Brittany Mayhew, 143 Ocean Boulevard, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Violation of probation charges were dismissed for:
Austin Jeremiah Pickering, 12 Old Ridge Lane, ordered to pay court cost, probation continued and extended 11 months.
The charges were dismissed for the following:
Jesse James Willett, 124 Vicky St., for failure to appear;
Brittany Mayhew, 143 Ocean Boulevard, for three counts of failure to appear.
The state declined to prosecute for Alexandria Nichole Smith, 249 Sugar Hollow Road, Jonesborough, for fugitive from justice.