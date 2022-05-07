Greene County General Sessions Court Cases Heard by Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. on May 2 included:
Travis C. Bell, 1375 W. Allens Bridge Road, forfeited a cash bond of $292.50.
Lindsey June Thompson, 550 Whirlwind Road, fined $25 and court cost, for dogs not allowed at large.
Jonathon Shay Readd, 2920 Heller Road, Oak Harbor, Washington, fined $250 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days and an additional six months in jail, to be served consecutively, suspended to eight days in jail, with the balance on probation, for driving on a revoked license, criminal impersonation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lindsey June Thompson, 550 Whirlwind Road, fined $75 and court cost, for three counts of dogs not allowed at large.
Kris Roger Keedwell, 40 McDonald Loop, Mohawk, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, ordered to pay restitution of $2,000, for attempted theft under $1,000.
Aaron Dakota Cook, 243 Country Lane, Church Hill, fined $50 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 90 days in jail, with the balance on probation, for misdemeanor assault.
Rebecca L. Lingle, 150 Liberty Way, fined $100 and court cost, sentenced to 11 months 29 days suspended to 10 days in jail, with the balance on probation, must complete domestic violence classes, for two counts of domestic assault.
Brian Garrett, 89 Highland Park Lane, Afton, sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation.
Christy Dawn Dixon, 149 Ocean Boulevard E., sentenced to 10 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Benjamin Jordan Chrisman, 212 N. Hardin St., sentenced to 11 months 29 days at 70 percent release eligibility date and probation terminated for violation of probation and probation continued and extended 11 months on other charges.
Dustin Bruce Bishop, 201 Midway Circle, Midway, sentenced to 30 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Lindsey June Thompson, 550 Whirlwind Road, sentenced to 2 days in jail, probation continued and extended 11 months for violation of probation.
Charges were dismissed for the following:
Sarah Brooks, 465 Anest Road, Chuckey, for electronic harassment;
Joseph Trey Anderson, 4960 Shackleford Road, Midway, for domestic assault.
The state declined to prosecute the following:
Lindsey June Thompson, 550 Whirlwind Road, for dogs not allowed at large and vaccination of animals;
Dylan C. Tunnel, 1767 McKinney Chapel Road, Rogersville, for driving on a suspended license;
Rebecca L. Lingle, 150 Libert Way, for violation of order of protection (domestic violence);
John C. Young, 3670 Sunnydale Road, for domestic assault.
A judicial diversion was granted for
Stanley G. Bowman, 1953 Boones Creek Road, Jonesborough, for misdemeanor evading arrest;
John C. Young, 3670 Sunnydale Road, for domestic assault.