Greene County Officials Sworn-In Sep 1, 2022 2 hrs ago

1 of 3

General Sessions and Juvenile Court Judge Kenneth Bailey Jr. swears in Whitney Shelton Collins as Circuit Court Clerk.

Judge Bailey and Circuit Clerk stand in the Greene County court room after her swearing in ceremony.

Whitney Shelton Collins and her staff. Left to Right:Dylan Worsham, Eric Roberts, Penney Davis, Whitney Collins, Braiden King, Shelly Johnson, Pam Bowers, Tonya Stills.

Whitney Shelton Collins was sworn-in as Circuit Court Clerk on Wednesday afternoon. Her staff was also sworn-in.