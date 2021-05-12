Greene County recorded 11 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, the most recent day for which the figures are available from the Tennessee Department of Health.
The county 80 active cases of the virus Monday.
COVID-19 vaccinations are available without an appointment at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Vaccinations by appointment are still available for those who prefer it.
For answers to questions or help scheduling a vaccination, residents can call the Northeast Regional Information Line at 423-979-4689. The line is staffed 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday.
Vaccines are also offered at many local pharmacies.
Tennesseans age 16 and older are eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. Those seeking a COVID-19 vaccine can schedule an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov, visit the Northeast county health departments, or search vaccinefinder.org to find a local vaccine provider. Those sites, which include pharmacies, should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Greene County Health Department 2:30-3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the State Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.