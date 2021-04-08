Greene County recorded 17 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported in its daily update.
The county currently has 142 active cases of the virus.
An open vaccination clinic with no appointments required will be held 1-6:30 p.m. Thursday at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center, 4850 East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Anyone 16 or older will be able to receive a first dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines during the clinic Thursday. Registration will be done on site. Those attending should bring a form of identification to establish age.
The Greene Valley vaccination site, operated by the county health department, also continues to operate by appointment.
To book an appointment, visit vaccinate.tn.gov and click the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page to start a registration.
For help scheduling a vaccination, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at 423-979-4689. The COVID-19 Registration Line is staffed Monday-Friday between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Other vaccination sites at local pharmacies can be located using vaccinefinder.org. The sites should be contacted to check availability and for scheduling.
COVID-19 testing times at the Greene County Health Department, 810 W. Church St., have been modified to 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, according to the Northeast Regional Health Department.
Self-test kits continue to be available for adults on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. Standard nasal swab testing will be available on Tuesday and Thursday. Local county health departments will continue to offer COVID-19 testing at no charge.