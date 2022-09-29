Greeneville Alderwoman Kristin Girton will speak to students and the public 7-8 p.m. Oct. 5 at Tusculum University at the MEEN Center, room 112, on a topic titled “One Voice, One Vote: The Importance of Local Elections.”
Student leaders at the university asked Girton to speak about the importance of voting and on why civic engagement is important for a democratic society as part of the student-led voter registration effort at Tusculum University this year, according to a news release.
“Tusculum has a long-held tradition of civic engagement, including community engaged teaching and learning,” said Director of the Center for Civic Advancement Dr. Shelby Ward.
In 2018 Tusculum University won the Tennessee College Voter Registration Competition in the private school category. The university was also one of six Tennessee colleges and universities to earn the 2021-2022 Voter Friendly Campus designation for implementing ways to increase voter turnout among students.
“Voting is one of the main pillars of our democracy. The right to vote is essentially one of the most important freedoms, we have as Americans. It gives the people a determining voice in government and ensures that policies and plans that will affect our communities and lives are implemented in a fair and equitable manner,” student voter registration leader Estefania Juarez said.
Juarez also emphasized that “even though we are not in a presidential election year, your vote and your voice are critical in local and midterm elections. Midterm and local elections are just as important as national elections because they decide so many things that will impact our day-to-day lives. We are looking forward to hearing about Alderwoman Girton’s path to election and hearing her story about the importance of one vote.”